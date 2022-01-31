Toledo's plow crews prepare for severe winter storm; anticipate it will take days to clear roads

"A level five is a major snowstorm event. And that's usually when we have to activate our sister divisions to help us out with residential plowing," Mikolajczyk said.



It's not just the level of snowfall that will be an issue. The WTOL 11 Weather team is calling for rain early Wednesday, and Mikolajczyk says this takes away a major tool in their arsenal: salt.



"With the rain coming ahead of time, all that would do is wash that pre-treatment away," Mikolajczyk said.



Without being able to rely on pre-treatment, that means that roughly 40 city plow drivers and the additional contract workers will be working Wednesday night into Thursday morning putting in 12-hour shifts to combat the weather on Toledo's side streets and main roads.



"The rain is going to switch over to wet snow. That wet snow is going to be pretty much slush. At that point in time we're going to be out there, not treating, but plowing everything that we can," Mikolajczyk said.



Mikolajczyk said while their deadline is still a moving target and he's not certain when roads will be safe, he anticipates the work will take days.



"With all that work to be done, I wouldn't expect us to be in the clear until sometime around Sunday," Mikolajczyk said.