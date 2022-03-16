Toledo's Nick & Jimmy's under new ownership

The ownership group with Toledo's Bar 145 recently bought Nick & Jimmy's. The sale on the Monroe Street property closed in November.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo drinking and dining mainstay since the late 1970s is getting some new life, with a new owner.

The ownership group with Toledo's Bar 145 recently bought Nick & Jimmy's on Monroe Street. The sale on the property closed in November.

The group said there are plans in the works to re-open the Nick & Jimmy's patio, bring back the breakfast menu and hold onto the namesake, which has a staff with nearly 300 combined years of service.

"I think that's a lot of the tradition and the legacy of Nick & Jimmy's," new owner Brandon Saba said. "(It's important) that you know what you're getting when you walk in. You see the faces that you recognize and you love that you've spent the last 15 years with eating and enjoying a cocktail with."

Saba said they're planning on doing some painting on the inside and aren't opposed to expanding the Nick & Jimmy's name some time in the future.

The Bar 145 group also owns the VI in Sylvania and Reset in Rossford.