Toledo's 'love wall' in need of restoration; fundraiser kickoff planned for Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo's iconic "love wall" is in need of restoration and a group of community members is launching an effort Wednesday night to fund repairs.

The "Toledo Loves Love" mural on Adams Street was created in 2012. Organizers are hoping to raise $15,000 to completely restore the wall.

Original mural organizer Rachel Richardson, Georgjz419 owner George Thompson and Equality Toledo are hosting a kickoff campaign event Wednesday night from 5-7 p.m. at Georgjz on Adams. Supporters can learn more about the effort and enjoy drinks and appetizers.

Equality Toledo will take photos of supporters by the wall. Attendees are asked to share the photos on social media using #ToledoLovesLove.

The wall was a wedding gift from Richardson to her best friend, Rebecca Facey, in 2012. Facey married Angie Carriker in Michigan before same-sex marriage was legal across the United States.

The wall has been a symbol of LGBTQIA+ love and equality to many over the year.

