Toledo's home down payment program on track to last at least 3 more years

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you're looking to purchase a home but you can't come up with enough money for a down payment, the City of Toledo is reminding you about an option that could help you.

After a year of operating its "Home at Last" program, the city says it's helped connect nearly 40 households find new homes.

"It has been successful," city housing commissioner Tiffanie McNair said at a virtual public Q&A session Monday. "It supports the revitalization of some of our neighborhoods in Toledo, specifically those that we have that higher allowance for target areas."

Here's how the process works.

You contact a participating lender, then find a home and get approved for a loan. After homeownership counseling, the lender applies with the city and if the city gives the thumbs-up, the lender schedules a closing date.

The city will give you up to $9,500 if your home is in the Old South End, Junction/Englewood or East Toledo. You can get up to $7,500 anywhere else in the city.

To be eligible, you need to provide proof of monthly income for each member of your household. A four-person home could make no more than $4,792 per month to qualify.

"If you go to the lender first, you can ask your lender if they can refer you to a real estate agent," McNair said. "If you find your agent first, you can ask your agent if they can refer you to a participating lender."

The city says it considers this program successful so far and plans to operate "Home at Last" for at least the next three to five years, as long as the funding remains available.

"This is not a program I see going away anytime soon," McNair said.