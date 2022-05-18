Toledo's diversity, equity and inclusion director hard at work meeting residents

WTOL 11 is checking in with the director of diversity, equity and inclusion in Toledo to see how his first month on the job is going.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been a little over a month since Toledo introduced a new diversity, equity and inclusion director, Lacy DeBerry.

"It's evolved because I've added staff in that short period of time, gotten acclimated to the community so I've gone out and visited various places," he said.

DeBerry has added at least two new positions to improve diversity, equity and inclusion in Toledo: a disability manager and a gender equity manager.

He explained the goal is not only to welcome new Toledoans, but also to get them to stay.

Two days a week, he drives out to a different neighborhood after work to meet with residents.

"We've sold them on the physical attributes and the economy, but also in terms of the work environment," DeBerry said. "You have different ideas, different values, different backgrounds, races, genders, so on and so forth. All that works together."

He said in the past month, he's met with council members and organization leaders to find out exactly what the needs are in the community.

DeBerry also said having a diverse workforce in Toledo is crucial in moving forward.

"The ultimate goal is to establish an ecosystem to where businesses can co-exist, where they're supported, where someone can come to the area and learn how they can become certified, how they can obtain contracts, how they can flourish in the city of Toledo."

A disparity study is currently in the works.

DeBerry explained he's doing a complete re-branding of the diversity, equity and inclusion work in the Glass City.

"This is a place where you're accepted, not just tolerated, but you're accepted."