Sister Cities International Festival kicks off season of cultural festivals

Ohioans can see the world at the without leaving the state.

OREGON, Ohio — Toledo's 12th annual International Festival was held in Oak Shade Grove on Saturday.

The goal of the event every year is to increase cultural understanding and to showcase different nationalities.

"Culture is very important," said Kevin Ruedy, President of Toledo's German-American Festival Society, who helped organize the event. "America, we're the melting pot of the world, and everyone, from all of their backgrounds, have a reason to celebrate it. This gives them time to show it off."

The festival was co-sponsored by the University of Toledo and Toledo Sister Cities International. Accordingly, Toledo's sister cities received extra emphasis at this year's festivities, with visitors from each attending the event.

"I am Brazilian," said Dr. Derrick Silva, a Toledo-area dentist with a booth at the festival "We saw that the sister cities had Brazil, as well. We just wanted to come and be part of this community and see all the different nationalities under that umbrella. After twelve years of putting on the event, we're very happy with the outcome that we've had."

All attendees of the festival could try international food ranging from Polish potato pancakes and Indian samosa to German beer and Chinese tea.

There were also cultural performances where people of different nationalities demonstrated some of their cultural traditions.

One of the performances featured an ensemble of more than a dozen Chinese musicians playing together. The musicians showcased their culture by playing the folk song Jasmine Flowers on the gu zheng, a large string instrument.

According to one of the musicians, Jasmine Flowers was chosen because they wanted to share its theme of serenity with their audience.

Toledo has sister city relationships with Toledo, Spain, Londrina, Brazil, Qinhuangdao, China, Szeged, Hungary, Poznan, Poland, Toyohashi, Japan, Tanga, Tanzania, Delmenhorst, Germany, Coinbatore, India and Hyderabad, Pakistan, as well as the Beqaa Valley of Lebanon.

Many of the cities with sister city partnerships are in countries that have historically had strong ties with Toledo through immigration.

The world's first sister city partnership was established between Toledo, Ohio and Toledo, Spain in 1931.

