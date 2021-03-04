x
Local News

Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank to host drive-through food box distribution

Pre-register for non-contact food distribution center

TOLEDO, Ohio — *Editors Note: Video is from an interview with Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank on March 4. 

A different kind of drive-through service. All this week the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank with support from the Ohio National Guard will host food distribution events.

 You can pre-register at www.toledofoodbank.org under the events tab or call the Toledo Food Bank at 419-242-5000 ext. 204 for one of the following locations:

Monday, April 5, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Belmont Warehouse - 1220 Belmont Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607

https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/april-5th-food-box-distribution-belmont-warehouse/

Tuesday, April 6, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

James C. Caldwell Community Center - 3201 Stickney Avenue, Toledo, OH 43608

https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/april-6th-food-box-distribution-caldwell-center/

Wednesday, April 7, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Our Lady of Lourdes - 6149 Hill Avenue, Toledo, OH 43615

https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/april-7th-food-box-distribution-our-lady-of-lourdes/

Wednesday, April 7, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Swanton Public Library - 305 Chestnut Street, Swanton, OH 43558

https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/april-7th-food-box-distribution-swanton-public-library/

Thursday, April 8, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

ODJFS Sandusky County – 2511 Countryside Drive, Fremont, OH 43420

https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/april-8th-food-box-distribution-ohio-means-jobs-sandusky/

Friday, April 9, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Erie Street Market - 525 Market Street, Toledo, OH 43604

https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/april-9th-food-box-distribution-erie-street-market/

Friday, April 9, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Toledo Lucas County Library – Kent Branch - 3101 Collingwood Blvd, Toledo, OH 43604

https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/april-9th-food-box-distribution-kent-branch-library/

