Pre-register for non-contact food distribution center

TOLEDO, Ohio — *Editors Note: Video is from an interview with Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank on March 4.

A different kind of drive-through service. All this week the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank with support from the Ohio National Guard will host food distribution events.

You can pre-register at www.toledofoodbank.org under the events tab or call the Toledo Food Bank at 419-242-5000 ext. 204 for one of the following locations:

Monday, April 5, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Belmont Warehouse - 1220 Belmont Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607

Tuesday, April 6, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

James C. Caldwell Community Center - 3201 Stickney Avenue, Toledo, OH 43608

Wednesday, April 7, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Our Lady of Lourdes - 6149 Hill Avenue, Toledo, OH 43615

Wednesday, April 7, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Swanton Public Library - 305 Chestnut Street, Swanton, OH 43558

Thursday, April 8, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

ODJFS Sandusky County – 2511 Countryside Drive, Fremont, OH 43420

Friday, April 9, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Erie Street Market - 525 Market Street, Toledo, OH 43604

Friday, April 9, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.