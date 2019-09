TOLEDO, Ohio — A central Toledo man is behind bars after being accused of raping a mentally-handicapped woman he was being paid to take care of.

According to court documents, 40-year-old Anthony Hodges raped a 38-year-old woman who required 24-hour in-home care.

Hodges was employed as the victim’s in-home care provider.

The alleged attack happened in July.

Hodges will be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Thursday.