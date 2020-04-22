TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Municipal Housing Court announced some changes made in order to ensure the health and safety of the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

Effective immediately, the housing court says all currently scheduled eviction hearings will be continued after May 30, 2020.

The court says notices with rescheduled dates and times will be mailed out to all parties involved.

The housing court says these changes are due to the state of emergency issued by Gov. Mike DeWine, and are in compliance with social distancing recommendations made by Gov. DeWine and the CDC.

The court says docket sizes would create gatherings larger than recommended by the CDC, and evicting individuals would potentially prevent those who are ill or or members of at-risk populations from quarantining in place.

Hearings for rent escrow and Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) cases will continue as scheduled due to the possible risk to the health and safety of the individuals filing the complaints.