TFD offers fire safety tips to the community after a series of recent fires

Unplugging electric heaters and checking smoke alarms are just a few of the common-sense safety tips Toledo Fire says people need to follow

TOLEDO, Ohio — A home on Manor street in Genoa is in ruin following a massive blaze that started the morning of December 27th. The roof is almost completely burned away. Rubble can be seen through second-story windows.

While everyone inside was able to escape the family realistically won't be able to return home for a long time.

And this tragic incident is only one in a series of major fires that have occurred across the Northwest Ohio area recently.

The same morning, another fire raged on Prescott street in Toledo; a complete loss. Only days before, on the night of December 25th, another fire on Fernwood Avenue in West Toledo took the life of a nine-year-old child.

With fires now repeatedly affecting our region Private Sterling Rahe from the Toledo Fire Department (TFD) shares why communities are seeing so many blazes and what can be done to stop them.

"Well, we typically see an up-tick in incidents, in fire incidents, in the winter months just because people are indoors now. We're doing things inside, we're not out as much as we were, we're keeping warm," Rahe said.



Private Rahe says that one of the biggest issues TFD sees comes from people leaving things on such as stoves or electric heaters. He warns that the smartest thing you can do is to double-check all electronics and combustible items before leaving the house or bed.

"Most of it is just a little bit of attention. You have to pay attention to these things to keep you and your family safe", Rahe said.

While being mindful will help prevent fires, only one thing will let you know if a fire has already started. Smoke alarms are how the family in the Genoa fire managed to get out of their home safely.

Private Rahe echoes their statements, saying that if you choose to rely on your senses instead, it might already be too late.

"That early warning is key, fires spread very rapidly, very quickly, in these instances, these are early morning fires where people are asleep, again that early warning is the difference between life and death," Rahe explained.

Put simply, make sure you put out your fires, unplug the electric heater, and check your batteries in those smoke alarms.

You might have heard it so many times it's starting to sound like white noise, but these tips could be the only thing preventing your home from going up in smoke.