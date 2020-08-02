TOLEDO, Ohio — When Prohibition took effect in Toledo 100 years ago in 1920, Toledo was hit hard.

This town was beer town. Several breweries were churning out the frothy brew by the hundreds of thousands of barrels a year. Buckeye Brewing, Findlay Brewing, Home Brewing and Toledo Huebner to name a few. They employed hundreds of workers and quenched the thirst of the thousands.

After Prohibition, few of the local breweries returned and fewer still were able to keep the taps flowing. Buckeye Beer had the greatest longevity, lasting until the 1970's, but it too would close its doors putting an end to a proud tradition of Toledo made beer.

Those early days and memories are featured in a special exhibit at the Toledo History Museum in downtown Toledo from now through June.

The Brewing History of Toledo offers displays of pre and post prohibition posters, marketing material, bottles, photos and even an ancient Buckeye Beer Barrel of an era long ago.

"We've learned a lot about the brewing history of Toledo while putting this together. I never knew Toledo had some many brewers," Michelle Schmidt, the president of the THM said.

One of the special artifacts is a sign that used to hang above the doorway of the former Grasser and Brand Brewery on St. Clair Street. The main building is still there but when part of it was demolished a few years ago, a local historical artifact collector was able to secure the old sign whose letters had been covered over with concrete. He has chipped away at the concrerte to reveal the stylish Grasser and Brand name..

The Toledo History Museum is open on Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

