Toledoans rally to protect USPS

Controversy continues to surround the country's mail service - amid delivery delays and just weeks out from a presidential election.

In Toledo, local postal workers and union leaders added their voices to the list of concerned Americans. Postal problems prompted dozens of people to rally for change.

"It doesn't make sense, fund us," said Martin Ramirez, President of APWU Local 170, "then let's talk about what you think our price rates should be at. Let's do it the way we've done it for 245 years."

Protesters gathered on South St. Clair Street to share their stories and thoughts about what is happening with the post office right now.

Recent cost-saving measures instituted by management at USPS include the removal of sorting machines and public mailboxes, along with limits placed on overtime for staff.

"For 31 years that's what I've seen here. We do this for the service. We're not more concerned with profit, we're doing it to break even," said Ramirez.

Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerkin encouraged everyone at the rally to send a letter to themselves to see how long it takes for it to arrive.

"Pretend it's your ballot. Pretend it's a birthday card to your parents or your sisters or your brothers pretend it is whatever you want it to be, but we thought we would run a little stress test on the system today," said Gerken.

Inside the letters was a return postcard that Gerken said could be sent back to the postal workers union to let them know how long it took for the letter to arrive.

Saturday's rally goes beyond northwest Ohio as it was part of a nationwide protest. People here say they will not stop until something changes.