TOLEDO, Ohio — The MLK Kitchen for the Poor hosted its annual celebration and remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday.

The celebration started with a church service and ended with a lunch — all to live out the rights Dr. King fought for, which aligns with the kitchen's mission.

"Today's been exciting, it's been fulfilling, it's been a learning process. I think through all the things Dr. King did over the years, we still need to keep his legacy," celebration attendee, Arnisha Bush, said.

For some, this day hits close to home and it is important for them to look back on how far things have come.

"I'm from Birmingham, Alabama. I grew up during the civil rights struggle. I remember when we used to use different bathrooms, water fountains, we couldn't ride the front of the bus," attendee Deborah Gardner said.

"Today means a lot to me because I grew up in the 60s and it was tough times but Dr. Martin Luther King, he rose up," attendee James Rodgers said.

After the service, community members marched around the block to remember what Dr. King marched for.

"I'm gonna think about my ancestors, that marched throughout the years. They didn't care how hot it was, they didn't care how cold it was, they didn't care who spit on them, beat on them. They still did what they had to do," Bush said.

"We marching today so the young folks can see that it wasn't no easy road. It was very difficult. So we using this march to show them that if you want something you have to work hard for it," Rodgers said.

For those who work with MLK Kitchen, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is also a day of service to others.