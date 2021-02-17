Toledoans hoping for more answers at gun violence press conference Wednesday

Toledo has already seen six homicides this year including a police officer and children.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Phenique Davis and her two young kids are all too familiar with the reality of gun violence.

A snow covered memorial to Ahmir, Ashton and Gabriel Phillips close to where her children are playing serves a constant reminder.

Two of the three brothers died less than two weeks ago, shot by their mother's boyfriend here at their home in the Byrneport Apartments.

The third fights for his life at just four years old.

"How many other kids are going to have to pass away accidentally or on purpose or whatever the case is for you guys to wake up and realize that this is real life, this isn't something we're watching on TV now," Davis said.

Toledo saw more than 60 homicides last year, adding six more in the first five weeks of 2021, including children and a police officer.

The city has announced part of its plan declaring gun violence a public health crisis last year.

On Wednesday, the mayor, police chief and other leaders will be providing more details.

WTOL 11 asked you, what's it really going to take?

And you answered suggesting more people with guns, more law enforcement and better parenting.

The neighbors at the Byrneport Apartments see the memorial to three young brothers and they had different answers.

They're calling for our community to heal and for more programs to give young people something to do.

"Programming all that, just more physical work not just press conferences and talking about it," Davis said.

The people we spoke with say they are ready to have these conversations with local leaders who are willing to come into the neighborhoods where violence is happening.

"Make people feel more safe because at this moment, nobody feels safe," Davis said.