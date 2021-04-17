"We're tired" | Toledo rallygoers say it's time police are held accountable

Rallyers are calling for an end to qualified immunity; a policy they say protects government officials, including police, from being held responsible for wrongdoing.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In light of the violence locally and across the nation already in 2021, Toledoans are coming together to rally for a change and call for action.

Nearly two dozen people took to Secor Road to rally for police accountability for a rally for change. All this after the recent shootings in Toledo, in Minnesota and in Chicago and as the Derek Chauvin trial is in its final stages.'

The rally was put on by the Community Solidarity Response Network of Toledo.

"The number of black and brown people who are dying at the hands of racism just continues to be astounding," said rally goer, Rebecca Gauchet.

Rally organizers say the recent death and violence are connected.

They're calling for an end to qualified immunity. Qualified immunity is a policy that protects government officials from being held responsible for wrongdoing.

"A common theme that we see is a lack of accountability. Even with police officers here in Toledo," said activist Julian Mack with the Community Solidarity Response Network of Toledo.

Mack says the nation needs systemic change and equality.

"We're tired of the bodies adding up, we're tired of the hashtags, of the state-sponsored terrorism that's promoted by the people who are supposed to protect and serve us," said Mack.

Progress in social justice won't happen overnight or in the next couple of months, said Mack. But he's hoping that little by little changes will be made that have a lasting impact.