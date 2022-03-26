Toledoans come out in force with donations for victims of war in Ukraine

On the final day of items being dropped off, organizers say there was an overwhelming show of support for Ukrainians, in the form of donations.

HOLLAND, Ohio — A newly-formed non-profit has been collecting donations to be sent to people in Ukraine and surrounding countries.

"This is unbelievable for us," said Alona Matchenko, founder of Toledo Helps Ukraine.

From toothpaste to flashlights, all items were dropped off at the Charles Boyk Law Offices in Holland.

"For about the last two weeks, we've been a site where people have been bringing in donations all-day long. So during business hours, people are coming in and we've had quite a bit of success," said attorney Andrea Young.

These items will now be sorted and packed onto a 40-foot container.

"That container will be shipped to New Jersey first. From New Jersey, it will be distributed to Ukrainian refugees in Europe," said Matchenko.

She says the donations will go to any of the bordering countries, or even Ukraine.

It all depends on who needs the items the most during the time it arrives in Europe.

"We are hugely grateful for the community of Toledo and for their willingness to help," said volunteer Tetiana Hranchak.

Hranchak and Yuriy Gringa came to Toledo from Ukraine at the beginning of March and are doing what they can to help their home country.

They say they're thankful for the opportunity to live here and the kindness of Toledoans.

"They were so friendly, so polite, it was impossible to refuse the offer," said Griga, who was also volunteering at the event.

The organization says it will probably take about three weeks for the donations to arrive at their final destination and that more help will be needed for weeks to come.

If you weren't able to drop anything off, but you'd still like to help. The organization is looking for volunteers to sort and pack everything that's been donated.

You can stop by the Charles Boyk Law Offices, located at 1500 Timberwolf Drive in Holland, on March 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.