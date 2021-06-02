Toledoan wins $1M prize in Vax-a-Million drawing

Jonathan Carlyle of Toledo is the second $1 million winner for Ohio's Vax-a-Million drawing.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The second Vax-a-Million drawing awarded one lucky northwest Ohioan with a $1 million prize for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Jonathan Carlyle, a resident of Toledo, is the winner of $1 million, announced June 2.

Carlyle was selected in a drawing by the Ohio Lottery and overseen by the Ohio Auditor of State on May 31.

3,225,789 Ohioans entered the drawing to win $1 million prize, and 132,903 Ohioans age 12 to 17 entered to the drawing for a college scholarship, according to a release by Gov. Mike DeWine's office. The number of entries in both groups increased from the previous week with 467,320 additional adult entries and 28,518 additional student entries.

“I am pleased that leading into the holiday weekend, data continued to show that our Ohio Vax-a-Million promotion continued to increase COVID-19 vaccinations compared to the period before the promotion announcement,” said Ohio Governor Mike. “The vaccine remains our most powerful tool to fight the virus and for Ohioans to protect themselves and others. I encourage anyone considering getting the vaccine to not delay and take advantage of both vaccination opportunities and the Ohio Vax-a-Million promotion.”

The next winners will be announced on June 9 at 7:29 p.m.