Toledoan Rita Mansour appointed to Ohio Arts Council

Mansour recently won a Jefferson Award for public service.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday he has appointed Toledo's Rita Mansour to the Ohio Arts Council for a term expiring July 1, 2024.

Mansour is the senior managing director of Mansour Wealth Management. She was named as one of the top 100 female advisors in the United States by Barron's Investment News Magazine.

She has received many awards, including Notre Dame Academy's Hall of Fame award, Toledo's 20 under 40 award and Arab American of the Year. She recently received a Jefferson Award for public service.

Mansour is a graduate of the University of Toledo. She is a board member of the Toledo Museum of Art, Lourdes University and the Advisory Council of the Sisters of Notre Dame.