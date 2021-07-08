Toledoan kicks off Promedica Concert Series for Jeep Fest

Ange Edwards is in Nashville to make her country music dreams come true. She opened for the ProMedica Concert Series Friday night.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Folding chairs and cowboy hats with heads turned to the stage.

Jeep Fest is officially here and it's extra special for one performer.

"It's so exciting that when I finally get to go back and do live music, not only is it in my hometown in front of all my friends and family, but it's an amazing event like this," Performer Angel Edwards said,

Angel Edwards' vocals echo off the buildings downtown... as her larger than life silhouette moves in tandem over spectator's heads,

In that crowd, a few fans are a bit more invested than others.

"When she comes around, it's like the sun just came out again, we love it," Edwards' Mom Maria said.

Maria and Bob Edwards raised their daughter here in Toledo.

Armed with a handheld camera, Maria is determined to capture her homecoming.

"It is the best I'm trying not to cry, but they have been a million percent supportive since day one, even when I was a kid," Edwards said.

With parties and parades, this weekend is all about the best that Toledo turns out on four wheels, but for the Edward's family seeing Angel at her best on a big stage kicking the whole event off is the moment they'll remember.