Toledo Zoo's youngest polar bear Bo, heading to Wisconsin

The two-year-old is expected to be joining a female polar bear at the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison, Wisconsin.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Bo, the youngest polar bear at the Toledo Zoo, is getting ready for a new adventure.

The two-year-old will be headed to the Henry Vilas Zoo all the way in Madison, Wisconsin.

Zookeepers at the Toledo Zoo say this is the perfect age to allow Bo to go on and spread his wings.

"Around this age range, two to two and a half, in the wild it'll either be mom will abandon the youngster so it can go off on its own or she will chase them away," said Chrissy with the Toledo Zoo.

Bo is currently living with his mom and dad, 21-year-old Crystal and 23-year-old Marty, but is expected to be joining a female at his new home.

The bears are a part of the Species Survival Plan (SSP).

"The way I like to describe is it's basically E-harmony for animals. It's a giant database of genetics. There are SSP coordinators and they make the matches. They base the matches on genetics and then they place them at facilities where they think they'll do really well," said Chrissy.