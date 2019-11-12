TOLEDO, Ohio — There is always room in the heart for one more friend!

That's what the Toledo Zoo said when introducing Titan, the new male Amur Tiger to the Tiger Terrace at the Zoo!

Titan is three-and-a-half years old and weighs 370 pounds. He came to the Toledo from the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Titan was born at the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Nebraska to mom Isabella and dad Sasha.

Titan's transfer to Toledo was part of an Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan breeding recommendation.

Upon acclimation to his new home, Titan will be introduced to Talya, Toledo Zoo’s resident eight year old female tiger, with the hope of producing offspring to bolster the population of this fascinating feline species.

Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers, are the world’s largest cats. The species averages 10 feet in length and can weigh 390 to 660 pounds.

Each individual animal has a unique set of stripes that provide crucial camouflage.

Listed on the IUCN Red List as Endangered, it is believed only 400 Amur tigers remain in a remote temperate forest of Far East Russia.

Amur tigers are nocturnal hunters that prey on elk and boar; however, prey is becoming increasingly scarce. Other threats to the species include poaching for illegal wildlife trade and habitat loss.

“Tigers are an iconic species that many look forward to viewing when visiting a zoo and we are eager to work with a young male for the first time in a long time. The mammal staff is already training with Titan and are hopeful for successful breeding. Titan’s transfer is a testament to the importance of the AZA and its participating institutions to ensure future generations can know, love and appreciate Amur tigers,” said Jeff Sailer, President & CEO of Toledo Zoo.