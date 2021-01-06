Toledo Zoo welcomes 2 new tiger cubs

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo is excited to announce the birth of two Amur tiger cubs!
The Amur tiger, also known as the Siberian Tiger, is an endangered species.
On the Zoo's Facebook page, Jeff Sailer, president and CEO of the Zoo, says:
"I am very excited to announce that the Toledo Zoo has two beautiful new Amur tiger cubs. I’m so proud of the Zoo’s animal caretakers and veterinary staff for their hard work in making the birth of these two cubs possible. I cannot wait for all of you in our community to get the chance to see these wonderful new tiger cubs. There are so few tigers left in the world that the birth of these cubs is a great benefit to the population of these endangered species."
The Zoo tells the public to stay tuned on when you'll be able to see the tiger cubs and how you can get involved.