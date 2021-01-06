Toledo Zoo welcomes 2 new tiger cubs

"I am very excited to announce that the Toledo Zoo has two beautiful new Amur tiger cubs. I’m so proud of the Zoo’s animal caretakers and veterinary staff for their hard work in making the birth of these two cubs possible. I cannot wait for all of you in our community to get the chance to see these wonderful new tiger cubs. There are so few tigers left in the world that the birth of these cubs is a great benefit to the population of these endangered species."