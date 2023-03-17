Toledo Zoo: Boil advisory only affects north side of zoo

Zoo staff also said employees will follow boil advisory instructions for catered events and concessions.

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Thursday, the city of Toledo issued a boil advisory for the Toledo Zoo out of an abundance of caution so that water can be tested after a "repair or disruption."

In a water boil advisory statement, city officials said there was no evidence of contamination when the advisory went into effect at 5 p.m. on Thursday, but that crews would test water to ensure its quality was maintained. The advisory is expected to expire on Sunday at 5 p.m. and only affects the Toledo Zoo.

WTOL 11 reached out to the Toledo Zoo on Thursday. A spokesperson from the Toledo Zoo said the boil advisory is limited to the north side of the zoo and does not affect animal water usage. They also said employees will follow boil advisory recommendations for concessions and catered events.

