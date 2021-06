You can cast your votes until June 30 with a donation.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo wants your help in naming two new tiger cubs.

A donation of at least $1 is required in order to vote. The Amur tiger cubs, one male and one female, were born March 19 to Talya and Titan.

Name choices for the male cub are Finn, Ezra, Lucian, Feliks and Alexei. Female choices are Rory, Remy/Remi, Ember, Serafima and Galina.

Funds raised will help fund conservation efforts and provide care for the tigers.