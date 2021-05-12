Masks off: Toledo Zoo says face coverings no longer required while outdoors

The zoo says other COVID-19 protocols, including keeping the Broadway entrance closed and requiring masks to be worn indoors, will remain in effect.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In another sign that things might slowly be getting back to normal, guests of the Toledo Zoo will no longer be required to wear face masks while outdoors.

Zoo officials announced the change to their COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday.

Face coverings will still be required at indoor attractions for those 3 years of age and older however.

Face coverings will also be required when interacting with zoo staff face-to-face or at concession stands.

At the same time, the zoo says it is still taking precautions to keep their guests safe, including implementing foot traffic patterns that encourage social distancing and continuing to require guests to enter through the Anthony Wayne Trail entrance.

The zoo says exceptions to the mask mandate will be allowed for those with specific health or safety considerations.

The change comes on the same day that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that all health orders in the state not involving nursing homes will be lifted on June 2.