Volunteers needed to record bird deaths, injuries from building collisions in downtown Toledo

According to the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, nearly one billion birds die from building collisions each year.

The Toledo Zoo and Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge (ONWR) are seeking volunteers to help make the Glass City safer for avian wildlife.

According to ONWR, nearly one billion birds in the U.S. and Canada are killed each year by colliding with buildings; both the Toledo Zoo and ONWR are working together to determine in what ways Toledo buildings pose a risk to birds, and how they can be improved.

To do this, the organizations are looking for volunteers to monitor bird building collisions in downtown Toledo. Participants will walk predetermined routes in downtown Toledo to monitor and collect dead and injured birds and record data. Volunteers may also need to transport injured birds to predetermined locations for rehabilitation.

Volunteer opportunities are seven days per week from April 1 to May 31, 2023.

For more information and to apply, the organizations ask that interested persons call Jessica Due at 419-898-0014 ext. 29 or email at jessica_duez@fws.gov.

