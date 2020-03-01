TOLEDO, Ohio — You spent the holiday season treating others - how about treating yourself to a trip to the Toledo Zoo for half-price?

The Toledo Zoo is offering a half-off admission coupon online now through Jan. 31!

The coupon is redeemable on visits within the same time period and guests must present it (either printed or digital) at the entry gate to receive the discount.

The coupon is not valid with any other offers and does not apply to groups of 20 or more.

More good news: it's almost time for free admission at the Toledo Zoo for Lucas County residents!

In appreciation of Lucas County voters' continued levy support, residents can enjoy free admission to the Zoo from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, which is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Bring valid proof of residency to receive free admission.

Lucas County visitors can also receive a coupon for concessions and merchandise valid during the MLK holiday weekend, and a coupon for a return Zoo visit during the month of March.

"This is the Zoo's way of thanking Lucas County voters for their longtime show of support for the Zoo and its mission of inspiring others to join us in caring for animals and conserving the natural world," the Zoo said in a press release. "The Zoo thanks Lucas County for their commitment to our continuation, growth and dedication to animal care and conservation."