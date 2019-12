TOLEDO, Ohio — We know you love our Zoo for many reasons - now here's one more!

The Toledo Zoo is showing their appreciation of Lucas County's continuing support by offering free admission residents in January.

With valid proof of residency, Lucas County residents can enjoy free admittance to the Zoo during the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend.

Take advantage of this awesome offer from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20.