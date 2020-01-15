TOLEDO, Ohio — There is an all-call going on for local artists in the northwest Ohio area.

The Toledo Zoo says it's currently seeking all creative minds and skilled craftsmen to showcase their talent at their summer Wild about Art fair this year.

The two-day art fair is scheduled for Saturday August 1 starting at 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., until Sunday, August 2 at 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Regional artists can display their art through various mediums for the thousands of zoo visitors expected to be in attendance.

Entertainment, interactive activities and of course animals will all be featured at the event.

Artists who are interested can sign up here and will be directed to the online application through ZAPP©.

Applications must be submitted online through ZAPP© no later than Monday, April 6.

Art submissions do not have to be animal-related.

The zoo hopes "artists and appreciators, will save the date for Wild about Art: where originality reigns, imaginations are unleashed and creativity remains untamed."

Anyone in need of more information is encouraged to send their questions to artfair@toledozoo.org.

RELATED: Toledo Zoo to host 'Wild About Art' 2-day art fair

RELATED: Toledo Zoo looking for local artists to participate in art fair

RELATED: Art display at the Toledo Zoo gets 'Unruly’