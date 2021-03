Open interviews are scheduled for three days this week.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo is hiring for a variety of positions.

Full-time and seasonal positions are open. The zoo will hold open interviews Tuesday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m., and Saturday from 9-11 a.m.

Parking is available at the Broadway Street entrance. An attendant will direct you to the ProMedica Museum of Natural History for an in-person interview for all food service positions.