Toledo Zoo first to record biofluorescence in Tasmanian Devils

Talk about a devilish look in the eye!
There was exciting news out of the Toledo Zoo over the weekend.
According to a post on the Zoo’s social media pages, the institution has recorded the first documented case of biofluorescence in Tasmanian Devils.
And the picture they shared of the phenomenon illustrates just how exciting that is.
In it, a Tasmanian Devil’s eyes, ears, and snout are emitting a blue glow that almost looks supernatural.
Biofluorescence is a phenomenon whereby an animal or other living organism absorbs light, then reemits it as another color.
Tasmanian devils are the world's largest omiverous marsupials and native to Australia.
The Zoo says their Conservation Technician, Jake Schoen came up with the idea to test for biofluorescence in the animal.
Biofluorescence is known to occur in almost 200 species of fish, birds, some sharks and turtles, as well as certain types of coral, and even in mammals.
The Virginia opossum, an animal native to Ohio was found to exhibit biofluorescence in 1983.
According to the Zoo, it has recently been observed in other Australian mammals like the platypus and wombat.
The Zoo says it’s unknown at this time whether there is a particular reason that Tasmanian Devils evolved to have the trait.