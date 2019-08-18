TOLEDO, Ohio — We have good news and bad news for your Sunday if you are a big fan of The Toledo Zoo.

Unfortunately, the zoo will be closed Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for a private event. But, don't worry! You can still take a walk on the wild side they reopen, and you can do it for free.

Admission gates will open to the public with free admission for ALL at 2 p.m. and will remain open until 5 p.m. The park closes at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Toledo Zoo Just a reminder: The Zoo is closed 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. today for a private event. Admission gates will open to the public, with FREE admission for all, at 2 p.m. and remain open until 5 p.m. The park...

Check out your favorite animals and get in a few hours of free fun at The Toledo Zoo.

RELATED: Flamingo chicks hatch at Toledo Zoo

RELATED: Toledo Zoo announces birth of snow leopard cub