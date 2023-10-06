Toledo Zoo announces names for new tiger cubs

The two female cubs were born in July and will now be on exhibit.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo announced the names of its new twin tiger cubs.

Ember and Ash were born July 20 and spent the first few months of life off exhibit with their mother.

Zoo officials said the new cubs now weigh about 20 pounds each and are getting braver every day. They still stay close to their mother, but are very playful, zoo officials said.

The cubs now will be on exhibit daily at the zoo.

The zoo announced the birth of twin tiger cubs Sept. 21 in a social media post. Their mother, Talya, and father, Titan, also welcomed twins in 2021.

Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers, are an endangered subspecies of tiger native to far east Russia. According to the World Wildlife Fund, only between 480 and 540 Amur tigers exist in the wild today.

