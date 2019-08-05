TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo announced on Wednesday that their newest polar bear cub will finally be ready to be out on exhibit by the end of the week.

Toledoans have been waiting since December to see baby Borealis, live and in-person and on Friday, they will finally be able to meet him.

Borealis — or Boris for short — was born of polar bears Crystal and Marty on December 9, 2018. He was just one pound at birth, but by March, he weighed in at a healthy 27 lbs.

The Toledo Zoo is open on Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.