East Toledo nonprofit offering more youth programs to combat gun violence

Mary Wilson has been running Project ER, Inc on Toledo's east side since 2015 and said youth programming is crucial to violence reduction efforts.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — It is four months into 2023, and so far, Toledo has seen four teenagers killed by gun violence.

Toledo prides itself on the abundance of youth programming, and so do its people. Mary Wilson has been running Project ER, Inc on Toledo's east side since 2015.

"It takes a whole village to raise a child. You think about the number of children that need to be raised right now," Wilson said.

As a community advocate for childcare and wellness programs, she believes boredom, bullies and lack of family structure are the causes of youth violence in the Glass City.

Wilson said Project ER has opportunities to keep kids occupied in abundance.

"We want to make sure we're doing our part, because nobody can do it all, " Wilson said.

Tina Scott, president of the west Toledo neighborhood association, told WTOL 11 on Tuesday that the city hosts plenty of youth programs and partners with community groups to creates a lot of options. But, parents and children just need to learn about them.

"The city of Toledo has over 100 (programs). The Toledo Police Department does, there's private organizations out there," Scott said. "Everybody says there's not enough for these kids to do in Toledo. We're going to prove them wrong."

Wilson said she understands the frustration many have with the city's rise in homicides in recent years.

"It's getting to the point to where it's like people have thrown up their hands and said, 'Just let them kill themselves. Just let them kill each other.' That's the wrong attitude. They need us," Wilson said.

In addition to various programs, Wilson said her nonprofit aims to fix the family unit. Some kids see gangs as family since they might not have anywhere else to go, she said.

Scott said it comes down to holding parents accountable for their children.

Wilson said youth violence in Toledo is changing how children live their lives, too.

"They can't take the time to be a child because right now, the majority of them are looking over their shoulder because they don't know where that next bullet is coming from," Wilson said.