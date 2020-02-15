TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo woman is hoping the people who brutally attacked her will be brought to justice.

The assault happened shortly before 4 a.m. Friday at the 7-Eleven on West Bancroft near the University of Toledo.

Teresa Stoner said that she goes to that 7-Eleven every morning.

Before the attack, she left her car running in the parking lot for just a few minutes while she got a coffee and a pack of cigarettes. She also tried to get money out of the ATM but it was broken.

She got back into her truck and drove off, not knowing that a few minutes was all it took.

Stoner thought that she was alone in her car until one of the attackers popped up in the backseat.

"As soon as his head popped up, he maced my face," Stoner said. "I was just stunned and I pressed on the gas and I started driving like crazy."

She jumped out of her truck and called for help. That's when she said her two attackers, whom she thinks were teenagers, started violently stomping on her face.

"They kept saying, gimme your money, gimme your money. I know you have money."

She told WTOL 11 that they hopped back in her car and tried to run her over. Police came shortly afterwards but not before the suspects got away.

Stoner was taken to Toledo Hospital where she was treated for her injuries; a fractured cheek bone, a cracked nose, and stitches to repair a hole in her other cheek.

She has a lesson that she hopes others will follow: Never to leave your car running.

"I don't care what it takes. I hope they get the most time possible because this is just not right. If you need money, just get a job. I mean, McDonald's is always hiring, " she said.

The Toledo Police Department doesn't have any suspects at this time, but they are described as two black males.

RELATED: Police ID victim in city's 1st city homicide of 2020

RELATED: Police looking for man who allegedly damaged vehicle of victim assaulted at east Toledo bar

RELATED: TPD seek to identify suspect in west Toledo robbery