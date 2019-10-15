TOLEDO, Ohio — An east Toledo woman accused of starving her dog to death pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Heather Myers locked her pit bull mix up in a kennel in her basement back in February of 2018, and left him there without food or water.

The dog eventually starved to death.

Myers was indicted late last month on one felony charge involving animal abuse.

She is due back in court for a pretrial hearing next month.

