Toledo police searching for missing woman, last seen July 5

Police said she was last seen after leaving her mother's residence.
Credit: Toledo Police Department

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for 28-year-old Samantha Lannen, who was last seen on July 5. 

On July 5, Lannen arrived at her mother's residence in the 5700 block of Swan Creek Drive with her children. During the visit, she became upset for reasons that were not disclosed. 

According to a Facebook post from the Toledo Police Department, Lannen then left her mother's residence without her children. She has not been seen since. 

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Samantha Lannen to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. 

