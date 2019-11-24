TOLEDO, Ohio — A 56-year-old Toledo woman is dead after being struck by a car on the Anthony Wayne Trail on Saturday evening.

According to Toledo Police, Paulette Jackson, was standing in the street in front of the crosswalk at City Park and the Trail when she was hit by a car driven by 42-year-old John Trowbridge.

According to police, Trowbridge could not avoid her and hit her with the front end of his vehicle.

The accident happened just before 7:30 p.m.

Ms. Jackson was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead at 8 p.m.

Police are continuing to investigate.