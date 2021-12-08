x
Toledo woman indicted on theft charges after allegedly taking $30K from a man suffering from Alzheimer's

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Nov. 23, 2021.

A Toledo woman was indicted Wednesday after being accused of taking advantage of an 85-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer's.

According to court records, 40-year-old Abigail Weidman of Toledo faces one count of theft from a person in a protected class. 

Weidman allegedly picked up the man from his home claiming she wanted to get him out of the house. She would then take the 85-year-old man to the bank to withdraw cash and return him home without any funds.

Over the course of several months, this outing accumulated to over $30,000 taken out of the man’s account. Weidman both admitted to the outing and was documented on video. 

The date of Weidman’s first court appearance is unknown.

