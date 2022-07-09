WTOL 11 'Leaders in Action honoree works to give respect back to those who are homeless

TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 continues our Leader in Action surprise, in which you vote, and we award a community leader for their inspiration and leadership. This month's honoree is Karen Peterson, a volunteer with Backpacks for Humans and 419 Cares.



Peterson began volunteering with Backpacks for Humans in 2020.



"Backpacks for Humans is survival gear for people on the street," founder Nate Walke said. Walke accepted the award on Peterson's behalf.



"It's also emergency crisis relief. We not only give people the supplies they need but also try to connect them to services, whether that's housing or mental health, or addiction services. We have case workers that meet closely with the people we meet," he said.



Peterson joined the efforts about six months after the group started.



He said that while he appreciates all 25,000 of the volunteers the group has had, Peterson is a standout.



"Karen is a superhuman," Walke said. "It's amazing what she does throughout the week. She runs around, picks things up, connects people, and helps with Sunday meals. When I saw the post on WTOL, I knew she was perfect for the Leaders in Action award."



WTOL 11 received more than a dozen nominations for Peterson, including these: