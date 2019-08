TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating a stabbing after one woman was found dead in her home.

Police arrived at 36-year-old Emilia Guerro's house on Field Avenue around 12:50 p.m. Friday after receiving calls of a person stabbed.

That's when they found Guerro with at least one stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an on-going investigation.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is encourage to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.