Toledo woman keeps grandfather's Medal of Honor legacy alive

Tara Johnson and her family worked tirelessly to get her grandfather, Sgt. Henry Johnson, recognized for his service in WWI but faced obstacles along the way.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Not everyone can say their grandfather received a Medal of Honor, but for one local woman, it took years of hard work to get that recognition for her grandfather.

Toledo-native, Tara Johnson spoke with WTOL 11 about her grandfather and World War One veteran, Sgt. William Henry Johnson on Sunday. Henry was a part of the 369 Infantry Regiment, also known as the Harlem Hellfighters.

Henry Johnson was recognized for his heroism during the Great War, specifically for keeping a fellow soldier from being taken prisoner by German soldiers.

While the journey had its challenges, Johnson said it was well worth the fight for him to finally receive the nation's highest military award. She said it could not have been done without her own father, Herman Johnson who kept her grandfather's story alive for so many years.

"He did an excellent job at keeping my grandad's story alive along with John Hall and Senator Schumer," said Tara.

Henry died in 1929 and wasn't recognized with the Medal of Honor because she said the adjunct general responsible for records could not find a paper trail to connect her to her grandfather or her own father.

"That is a harsh thing to hear because everybody that's involved is gone. So I can't answer the questions that people may have and there was no way to get any DNA at this point," said Tara.

But with the support and endless fight from her father and other government leaders she said they were able to finally make their wish come to life.

In June 2015 Henry was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor from President Barack Obama.

"He fit the criteria, it was never about the family, it was always about him and we finally achieved our goal, and so it was time," said Tara.

Tara said she is hoping her grandfather's story can help other soldiers be recognized regardless of their skin color or background because she said there is still more to be done.

"We need to make sure that we award these soldiers that are honorably serving our country that put their lives on the line for us and let us enjoy the freedoms that we do and not hesitate on that," said Tara.

On June 13, Fort Johnson in North Carolina was redesignated for Henry where Tara and her own family were able to attend. General David Gardner helped plan the re-designation ceremony.