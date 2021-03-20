31-year-old Toledo woman killed, 3 passengers hurt in early morning crash

TOLEDO, Ohio — One woman is dead and several passengers are injured after a one-vehicle accident in central Toledo early Saturday morning.
Toledo police say a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old Toledo woman lost control and rolled over on its side near North Fearing Boulevard and Hill Avenue just before 3 a.m. She was taken to Toledo Hospital and her injuries were life-ending.
Three passengers inside the vehicle, a 36-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, all of Toledo, were injured. The men had minor injuries while the female passenger broke her femur. All three were taken to the University of Toledo Medical Center.
The accident remains under investigation. Names are known but are being withheld until family notifications are completed.