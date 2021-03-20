31-year-old Toledo woman killed, 3 passengers hurt in early morning crash

Police say the vehicle rolled over on its side near North Fearing Boulevard and Hill Avenue just before 3 a.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One woman is dead and several passengers are injured after a one-vehicle accident in central Toledo early Saturday morning.

Toledo police say a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old Toledo woman lost control and rolled over on its side near North Fearing Boulevard and Hill Avenue just before 3 a.m. She was taken to Toledo Hospital and her injuries were life-ending.

Three passengers inside the vehicle, a 36-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, all of Toledo, were injured. The men had minor injuries while the female passenger broke her femur. All three were taken to the University of Toledo Medical Center.