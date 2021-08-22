A Toledo woman is charged with felonious assault

According to police woman allegedly attacked a man on East Toledo late Saturday night

A Toledo woman has been charged with felonious assault for allegedly attacking a man on the 300 block of Spring Grove Ave. in East Toledo late Saturday night.

According to court records 26-year-old Isabella Alexander attacked the victim while they were using the bathroom. Alexander believed the victim took her cellphone.

Alexander struck the victim several times and punched them in the face. The victim also states that Alexander cut them with a knife and used mace on them in addition to biting them in the leg.