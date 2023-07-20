West Toledo woman with cancer faces eviction, despite saying she has paid her rent

Kathy Soltman said she's caught up on her rent. Her landlord said he hasn't received the payments.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo woman battling illness said she is being forced out of her apartment, so she reached out to WTOL 11 for help. Kathy Soltman has lived in the Valley Oak Manor apartment complex for almost 20 years. But she said the last several years have been some of the hardest.

She said she was recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of bone marrow cancer.

"They got it in remission but it'll never go away," Soltman said. "I got that on my brain. Am I going to wake up when I go to bed at night, because of the cancer? Is it going to take me? I got a lot of worries on my brain."

And last week, was given notice she had three days to pay her rent. Soltman said she paid it, but the landlord said it was too little too late.

Soltman's caregiver, James Tobin, said it's hard to believe.

"I'm flabbergasted. I don't know what to say, really," Tobin said. "We've been here, we've been good tenants. Haven't caused any trouble."

Soltman was given a 30-day eviction notice, and the place she has called home for almost two decades could soon be someone else's.

"It makes me mad because it's not right," Soltman said. "I've been here over 15 years. What I'm going through and now being evicted, it just makes me angry. I want to cry a lot."