Ohio leaders discuss gun violence, arming teachers at latest 'What's the Issue'

The latest edition of "What's the Issue" involved talks on the city's recent homicides and state legislation arming teachers.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Breion Williams has been talking about gun violence in Toledo for months. The 18-year-old reached out to city council members in the process, hoping for a way to make his city better.

"I haven't lost hope in Toledo," Williams said. "I really feel like Toledo can become a better place."

Williams was part of a panel on Tuesday discussing gun violence that included Ohio leaders and activists. The discussion is a part of the "What's the Issue" series, hosted by the Lucas County Young Democrats.

"We have an ecosystem that has created too much violence," Toledo councilmember Nick Komives said.

Komives believes there's been too much responsibility put on the violence interrupters program. He said stopping the violence is a bigger issue.

"It almost feels like the interrupters have a heavy task ahead of them, and they do, but this is about all of us coming together," Komives said. "They play their role, and I'm excited to see their role come to fruition."

Panelist and social activist Avis Files of Pathway Toledo said a big component of mitigating gun violence is looking after the kids.

"We really have to think about the children in this community," Files said. "We have to work and strive to make a difference for the children in our community."

Trying to find a silver lining in the 44 homicides in 2022, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said despite the recent gun violence, year-over-year numbers have improved.

"The reality is that this has been a much safer summer in terms of gun-related incidents, shootings, homicides, crime across the board," Kapszukiewicz said.

But the recent shootings have left a reason for concern and hope for a better future that young adults like Williams can be proud of.