TOLEDO, Ohio — A nearly 20-year-old project entered its final phase in 2020.

The Toledo Waterways initiative began back in 2002 and it will be completed this spring.

"It's a federally mandated-program," TWI program adminstrator Julie Cousino said, "but it's designed to reduce the amount of combined sewer overflows, the untreated sewage that goes into our area waterways."

Those waterways include the Maumee and Ottawa rivers and Swan Creek. Before this project, when the city received heavy rain storms, the sewers would not have the capacity to avoid overflow.

"These sewers would get overwhelmed," Cousino said, "and then that additional flow that the sewers couldn't contain would go into waterways."

The final phase of the project focuses on eliminating eight of the city's 32 sewage outfalls, while also substantially reducing the risk of overflow at the remaining ones. The last water basin being built downtown is a 17-million gallon underground storage basin to store untreated overflow.

"When the sewers become overwhelmed during a large rain event," Cousino said. "It will store that flow until the rain event subsides and the wastewater treatment plant has capacity to take that flow. We'll pump it to the plant and it will be treated before it's released to the water ways."

Cousino believes the project will improve public health for years to come.

"When the construction is complete and of the facilities are online," she said, "we'll have eliminated approximately 650 million gallons of untreated sewage from entering our area waterways on an annual basis."

The $527 million project is 97 percent complete and will be completed by the spring.

