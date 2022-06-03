LIVE BLOG | Walleye take on Everblades in Kelly Cup Finals

Example video title will go here for this video

Game 1 kicks off Friday night at the Huntington Center.

Where and when the Walleye play

Editor's Note: The attached video originally aired on May 20, 2022.

The Toledo Walleye are taking on the Florida Everblades in this year's Kelly Cup finals, which begin with game one in Toledo Friday night.

The best-of-seven series determines the champion of the East Coast Hockey League.

The Walleye were last in the finals in 2019, when they were defeated by the Newfoundland Growlers.

The Kelly Cup was canceled in 2020 and the Walleye opted out of playing in 2021, both times because of the COVID-19 pandemic.