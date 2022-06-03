LIVE BLOG | Walleye take on Everblades in Kelly Cup Finals
Game 1 kicks off Friday night at the Huntington Center.
Editor's Note: The attached video originally aired on May 20, 2022.
The Toledo Walleye are taking on the Florida Everblades in this year's Kelly Cup finals, which begin with game one in Toledo Friday night.
The best-of-seven series determines the champion of the East Coast Hockey League.
The Walleye were last in the finals in 2019, when they were defeated by the Newfoundland Growlers.
The Kelly Cup was canceled in 2020 and the Walleye opted out of playing in 2021, both times because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Walleye have a 12-2 ECHL playoff record this year. To reach the finals, they defeated Cincinnati Cyclones in the first round, the Wheeling Nailers in the second round and the Utah Grizzlies in the third round.
Friday, June 3: Kelly Cup Finals: Game 1
10 a.m.
Friday marks Game 1 of the Kelly Cup Finals.
The Toledo Walleye face off against the Florida Everblades at the Huntington Center. The puck drops at 7:35 p.m.
As of 10 a.m., tickets are limited, but still available, for fans who wanted to catch the action. Currently, the cheapest ticket is going for $184.
Schedule: Where and when the Walleye play
The Kelly Cup Finals kick off in the 419 Friday night. Here's a look at the ECHL's full schedule.
- Game 1 – Friday, June 3 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Toledo
- Game 2 – Saturday, June 4 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Toledo
- Game 3 – Wednesday, June 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida
- Game 4 – Friday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida
- Game 5 – Saturday, June 11 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)
- Game 6 – Tuesday, June 14 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Toledo (If Necessary)
- Game 7 – Thursday, June 16 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Toledo (If Necessary)