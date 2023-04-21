TFRD: Investigation launched after three 'suspicious' vacant housefires in two days

Two vacant housefires occurred on the same street in central Toledo within 24 hours. A third occurred in south Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue said they are investigating after three vacant homes caught fire between Thursday morning and Friday morning.

On Thursday at approximately 4 a.m., TFRD responded to a vacant house fire in the 1400 block of Buckingham in central Toledo. The building was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Neighbors in the area told WTOL 11 the house had been vacant for years. Crews evacuated a nearby neighbor while they put out the blaze.

A second house on Buckingham Street caught fire Friday morning near Junction Avenue. The house was also vacant but was not the same location as Thursday's vacant house fire, although the locations are just a few lots from each other.

TFRD responded to the scene of the fire at approximately 4:30 a.m. Firefighters told WTOL 11 the fire burned through the roof of the building, causing a partial collapse. A fire investigator also responded to the scene to look into the exact cause.

A second vacant housefire Friday morning and the third in just over 24 hours began just after 5:30 a.m. in south Toledo. TFRD crews responded to the 900 block of Orchard Street and were able to contain the blaze.

TFRD authorities told WTOL 11 all three vacant housefires appeared suspicious and they were investigating the causes. TFRD did not report any injuries in connection with the fires.

If you have any information regarding these incidents or the perpetrator(s) of these incidents, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.